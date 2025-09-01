Next Article
Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood' cast, plot, release date
Aryan Khan is taking on the role of writer-director with "The Bads of Bollywood," streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025.
The series follows an outsider and his friends as they hustle for a break in the unpredictable world of Bollywood, promising plenty of industry drama and high-stakes moments.
Supporting cast and crew details
Lakshya and Sahher Bambba star alongside Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhary, and Gautami Kapoor.
Produced by Gauri Khan with music from Ujwal Gupta, Anirudh Ravinchander, and Shashwat Sachdev, the show dives into the real struggles faced by aspiring filmmakers.
Keep an eye out for special cameos from Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, and Karan Johar.