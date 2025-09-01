Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood' cast, plot, release date Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Aryan Khan is taking on the role of writer-director with "The Bads of Bollywood," streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025.

The series follows an outsider and his friends as they hustle for a break in the unpredictable world of Bollywood, promising plenty of industry drama and high-stakes moments.