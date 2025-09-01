Jon Batiste to perform in India this November: Details here Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to perform in India for the first time this November.

He'll play Delhi-NCR on November 24 at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, and Mumbai on November 26.

If you're eyeing tickets for Delhi-NCR, pre-sales open September 3 at 11:00am with general sales from September 5 via BookMyShow.

Mumbai ticket details are still under wraps.