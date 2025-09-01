Next Article
Jon Batiste to perform in India this November: Details here
Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to perform in India for the first time this November.
He'll play Delhi-NCR on November 24 at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, and Mumbai on November 26.
If you're eyeing tickets for Delhi-NCR, pre-sales open September 3 at 11:00am with general sales from September 5 via BookMyShow.
Mumbai ticket details are still under wraps.
More about the musician and his work
Batiste has picked up seven Grammys—including Album of the Year—and won an Academy Award for Pixar's Soul.
His latest album, Big Money (released in August), features collabs with No I.D., Randy Newman, and Andra Day.
He also spent seven years as bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.