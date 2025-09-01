Next Article
Kiccha Sudeep's 'Mark' gets Christmas 2025 release
Kiccha Sudeep's 47th film, officially titled Mark, is dropping in theaters for Christmas 2025.
Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa—who teamed up with Sudeep for last year's massive hit Max—the movie sees Sudeep step into the role of Ajay Markanday (aka Mark).
'Mark' to compete with other big releases
The teaser introduces Mark as a cop with some bold traits: Mad (maximum armored destruction), Attitude (unbreakable determination), Ruthless (loyal and tenacious), and King (noble leader and justice guardian).
Originally planned as a sequel to Max but rebranded after a producer split, Mark is now set to compete with other big Kannada releases this December.
If you loved the action-packed vibe of Max, this one's definitely worth keeping an eye on.