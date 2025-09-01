Kiccha Sudeep's 'Mark' gets Christmas 2025 release

'Mark' to compete with other big releases

The teaser introduces Mark as a cop with some bold traits: Mad (maximum armored destruction), Attitude (unbreakable determination), Ruthless (loyal and tenacious), and King (noble leader and justice guardian).

Originally planned as a sequel to Max but rebranded after a producer split, Mark is now set to compete with other big Kannada releases this December.

If you loved the action-packed vibe of Max, this one's definitely worth keeping an eye on.