Sudeep's 'Kiccha47' gets Christmas 2025 release date
Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep just confirmed his next film, tentatively called Kiccha47, will hit theaters on Christmas 2025.
Sharing the news right before his birthday, Sudeep said filming is already 60% done and promised fans it'll wrap by October.
He shared that they are working hard to meet their deadline.
'Billa Ranga Baashaa' will be my next film
Sudeep gave a shoutout to his technical team for keeping things on track without cutting corners on quality. The movie is directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa (who also did Max with Sudeep).
Despite heavy competition from other big releases this holiday season, Sudeep is sticking to the Christmas slot—which could save producers a lot of money and avoid delays.
Once Kiccha47 wraps up, he'll jump back into filming Billa Ranga Baashaa, expected out in December 2026.