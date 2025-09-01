Sudeep's 'Kiccha47' gets Christmas 2025 release date

'Billa Ranga Baashaa' will be my next film

Sudeep gave a shoutout to his technical team for keeping things on track without cutting corners on quality. The movie is directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa (who also did Max with Sudeep).

Despite heavy competition from other big releases this holiday season, Sudeep is sticking to the Christmas slot—which could save producers a lot of money and avoid delays.

Once Kiccha47 wraps up, he'll jump back into filming Billa Ranga Baashaa, expected out in December 2026.