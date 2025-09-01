Vishnu Vishal announces sequel to hit film 'Gatta Kusthi'

More of the same coming up

Fans can look forward to seeing both Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi back in their lead roles, joined by familiar faces like Munishkanth and Kaali Venkat.

With Sean Roldan composing music for the sequel, the sequel promises more of that unique mix of family drama and sports action that made the first film a success.

Plus, this project highlights Vishnu's growing influence as an actor-producer in Tamil cinema.