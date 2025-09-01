'Added pressure': Vetrimaaran won't produce movies anymore

Renowned filmmaker Vetrimaaran, known for National Award-winning films such as Aadukalam and Asuran, has announced his retirement from producing films. The director revealed on Monday that Varsha Bharath's upcoming movie Bad Girl will be the final project under his Grass Root Film Company banner. This decision comes after both Bad Girl and his film Manushi faced controversies with the censor board.

Producer's burden 'Being a producer is taxing work': Vetrimaaran At a press meet for Bad Girl, Vetrimaaran explained the "added pressure" he faced as a producer. He said, "Being a producer is taxing work. Being a director is easy-we will be creative, we will ask the producers to do what's necessary, and the film will be made." "With direction, the responsibility is just about doing our job. But as a producer, we need to take stock of even the comments that are posted under the teaser of our film."

Film controversies 'Bad Girl' faced online trolling, 'Manushi' was denied censor certificate Vetrimaaran also spoke about the scrutiny Bad Girl faced after its teaser release. He assured that the film isn't what critics have painted it as. "There were a lot of hypersensitive comments to the teaser, but this isn't that kind of film." "It is the censor board's responsibility to adjudicate who can watch a film, and they have given a U/A 16+ certificate for the film." Meanwhile, Manushi was denied a censor certificate, and the matter has moved to court.

Film criticism Controversies surrounding 'Bad Girl,' 'Manushi' Bad Girl, set to release this week, was criticized for allegedly promoting underage drinking and misrepresenting the Brahmin community. It got its certification through a revising panel. On the other hand, Manushi, directed by Gopi Nainar and starring Andrea Jeremiah, was denied a censor certificate by the CBFC. The Madras High Court later directed CBFC to issue it a censor certificate after the makers made certain modifications suggested by the court.