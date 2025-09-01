Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' finally locks OTT release date
What's the story
The epic devotional film, Kannappa, which was released on June 27, 2025, is set to make its digital debut soon. The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, September 4, 2025. The announcement was made by the lead actor Vishnu Manchu himself through his social media handle. "Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, only on Prime Video," he wrote.
Film details
'Kannappa' cast and box office collection
Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and KajalAggarwal in pivotal roles, with Prabhas adding his weight to the cast as well. The film has reportedly recovered a significant portion of its budget through the OTT deal. It opened well at the box office and has grossed over ₹50 crore to date.
Career comeback
Significance of 'Kannappa' for Manchu
Kannappa is a significant film for Manchu, receiving positive reviews, with particular praise for Manchu's performance in the climax scenes where he worships Lord Shiva. The movie also stars Mohan Babu in a key role. Manchu played the titular character, who is revered as Lord Shiva's biggest devotee.
Twitter Post
Catch the announcement post here
Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity 🙏#KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video.— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 1, 2025
Har Har Mahadev 🔱
Har Ghar Mahadev 🔥#KannappaOnPrime #KannappaMovie #HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/WVrbZ2AMvn