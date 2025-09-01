It was released back in June

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' finally locks OTT release date

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:12 pm Sep 01, 2025

The epic devotional film, Kannappa, which was released on June 27, 2025, is set to make its digital debut soon. The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, September 4, 2025. The announcement was made by the lead actor Vishnu Manchu himself through his social media handle. "Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, only on Prime Video," he wrote.