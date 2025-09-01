LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' finally locks OTT release date
Summarize
Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' finally locks OTT release date
It was released back in June

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' finally locks OTT release date

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 01, 2025
06:12 pm
What's the story

The epic devotional film, Kannappa, which was released on June 27, 2025, is set to make its digital debut soon. The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, September 4, 2025. The announcement was made by the lead actor Vishnu Manchu himself through his social media handle. "Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, only on Prime Video," he wrote.

Film details

'Kannappa' cast and box office collection

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and KajalAggarwal in pivotal roles, with Prabhas adding his weight to the cast as well. The film has reportedly recovered a significant portion of its budget through the OTT deal. It opened well at the box office and has grossed over ₹50 crore to date.

Career comeback

Significance of 'Kannappa' for Manchu

Kannappa is a significant film for Manchu, receiving positive reviews, with particular praise for Manchu's performance in the climax scenes where he worships Lord Shiva. The movie also stars Mohan Babu in a key role. Manchu played the titular character, who is revered as Lord Shiva's biggest devotee.

Twitter Post

Catch the announcement post here