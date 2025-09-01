'Bigg Boss 19's Tanya wasn't affected by Pahalgam comment backlash

Tanya Mittal, a popular contestant on the ongoing Bigg Boss 19 , has spoken about the backlash she received for her comments on the Pahalgam terror attack. In a now-deleted video, she had said "terrorism has no religion," which sparked major outrage online. However, speaking to Hindustan Times, Mittal said that the controversy didn't affect her and she is still focused on her work.

Statement 'I know my truth' Mittal said, "When the controversy happened, just 48 hours after that, I was traveling and making videos. It really didn't affect me. I know my truth." She added, "Agar achhai ko apni achhai sabit karne nikalna padta hai, uss din burayi jeet jaati hai (If goodness has to step out to prove itself, that day evil wins)."

Defense Mittal on why she didn't take offense Mittal further said, "Kisi ne mere baarein main kuch kaha and they felt I was a misfit. Kya unke kehne se they can deny that we were working for 8 months together? (Someone said something about me and felt I was a misfit. But by saying that, can they deny the fact that we had been working together for 8 months?)." "They just proved a point that when there are difficult times, no one is standing with each other."