Jr NTR's 'Dragon': Prashanth Neel shoots internationally for first time

Prashanth Neel, the acclaimed director behind blockbuster films such as KGF and Salaar, is currently working on his film tentatively titled Dragon with Jr NTR. The movie is scheduled for a June 2026 release in multiple Indian languages. Now, according to Pinkvilla, Neel is preparing for his first-ever international schedule for this ambitious project.

Production details International schedule to kick off in October Sources close to the development have revealed that the team is set to start a marathon international schedule from October. "Prashanth Neel for the first time is going global with the NTR starrer. NTRNeel is one of the most ambitious films, and a large portion of it will be shot outside India," a source told Pinkvilla.

Story requirements 'Dragon's story set outside India The source further revealed that the decision to shoot internationally is dictated by the script's requirements. "The story is international. Prashanth Neel is an expert at world-building like Kollar Gold Fields in KGF and Khansaar in Salaar, but this time he is creating a world beyond Indian territory which also happens to be one of the biggest worlds ever created in Indian Entertainment."