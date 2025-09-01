'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda on music: It's my escape Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with this year's sleeper hit Saiyaara, says she won't be turning her musical talent into a profession.

Even though fans loved her cover of Saiyaara's title track and her original song in Big Girls Don't Cry, Aneet calls music her "escape" and prefers to keep it separate from work.