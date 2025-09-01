Next Article
'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda on music: It's my escape
Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with this year's sleeper hit Saiyaara, says she won't be turning her musical talent into a profession.
Even though fans loved her cover of Saiyaara's title track and her original song in Big Girls Don't Cry, Aneet calls music her "escape" and prefers to keep it separate from work.
Aneet's acting journey and recent projects
Aneet's journey started with Salaam Venky in 2022, followed by a lead role in Prime Video's Big Girls Don't Cry. After Saiyaara's box office success this July, she's focused on acting but wants to learn music production for fun.
Off-screen, she connects with over three million Instagram followers—her recent duet with her dad received enthusiastic praise from fans!