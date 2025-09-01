Next Article
Dhanashree Verma on 'manifesting love' post divorce: Watch
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma recently shared how she's moving forward after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, finalized in March 2025.
Chatting with filmmaker Farah Khan, she spoke about "manifesting love," which caught Khan off guard but earned her encouragement.
Despite the split, Verma says she and Chahal remain on friendly terms.
Verma's new reality show premieres September 6
Verma, who's also a dentist (she's even treated Ranbir Kapoor!), is gearing up for a fresh start in entertainment.
She'll be part of Ashneer Grover's new reality show Rise & Fall on Amazon MX Player starting September 6.
Khan highlighted how Verma has adapted through big life changes—from living with her parents to marriage and now this new chapter—showing real resilience along the way.