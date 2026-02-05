Kelly Clarkson's plans after retiring from hosting

After seven successful seasons, Kelly Clarkson recently announced that the current season of The Kelly Clarkson Show would be its last. The Grammy Award-winning singer and talk show host has now revealed that she is looking forward to a more flexible schedule in her personal life. A source close to her told People, "After years of an intense daily schedule, she's excited to move at a different pace."

Family 1st Clarkson wants more time with her kids The source further added that this change will allow Clarkson to spend more time with her children, River and Remington. The insider said, "This change gives her the space to be more present at home while still doing the creative work she loves." "Kelly still wants to make music and perform... but nothing that requires an ongoing daily grind. For her, this next phase is about balance."

Farewell message 'I am forever grateful and honored' In a heartfelt Instagram post, Clarkson thanked her team on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She wrote, "I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York." "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for."

