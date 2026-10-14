Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan
What's the story
The much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, will be released on November 5. On the same day, the film will also be screened for political leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The makers are reportedly seeking the necessary permissions for this special event.
Special event
The screening is yet to be officially confirmed
A source told Mid-Day, "The Rashtrapati Bhavan screening is being planned for the same day as the film's worldwide release, adding a high-profile engagement to the launch of Indian cinema's most ambitious project."
What's more, Kapoor, Pallavi, and Yash are expected to attend the screening with Tiwari.
The report notes that the event is yet to be officially confirmed.
Film details
More about the film and its cast ensemble
The film, produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Monster Mind Creations, boasts a star-studded cast including Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol.
Kapoor plays Lord Rama while Pallavi essays the role of Goddess Sita. Yash is seen as demon king Ravana and Deol portrays Lord Hanuman. Dubey plays Lakshman.
The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, with Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye as cinematographers.