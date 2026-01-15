Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar's talent agency: Did they part ways?

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar 's collaboration as actor-producer for the 2025 romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been mired in controversy. Amid reports of their professional split, India Today reported that Aaryan is still a part of Johar's talent management agency. The news comes after rumors suggested that the two had parted ways due to the underperformance of their film.

Future plans Aaryan's upcoming projects with Johar's Dharma Productions unaffected Despite the rumored split, Aaryan remains busy with his professional commitments. He is currently preparing for Naagzilla, a creature comedy co-produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, announced last year. The film is reportedly on track. Additionally, Aaryan is awaiting the release of his romantic film with Anurag Basu and is currently shooting Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin.

Viral speculation Aaryan's Goa vacation sparked controversy Meanwhile, earlier this year, Aaryan found himself at the center of a controversy after posting a picture from his Goa vacation. The actor was reportedly linked to a 17-year-old UK-based girl, Karina Kubiliute, as they were spotted at the same location. The speculation intensified when it was discovered that Aaryan followed her on Instagram. However, he later unfollowed her and the matter gradually died down.

