Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar's talent agency: Did they part ways?
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's collaboration as actor-producer for the 2025 romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been mired in controversy. Amid reports of their professional split, India Today reported that Aaryan is still a part of Johar's talent management agency. The news comes after rumors suggested that the two had parted ways due to the underperformance of their film.
Future plans
Aaryan's upcoming projects with Johar's Dharma Productions unaffected
Despite the rumored split, Aaryan remains busy with his professional commitments. He is currently preparing for Naagzilla, a creature comedy co-produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, announced last year. The film is reportedly on track. Additionally, Aaryan is awaiting the release of his romantic film with Anurag Basu and is currently shooting Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin.
Viral speculation
Aaryan's Goa vacation sparked controversy
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Aaryan found himself at the center of a controversy after posting a picture from his Goa vacation. The actor was reportedly linked to a 17-year-old UK-based girl, Karina Kubiliute, as they were spotted at the same location. The speculation intensified when it was discovered that Aaryan followed her on Instagram. However, he later unfollowed her and the matter gradually died down.
Profile
Who is Karina Kubiliute?
Kubiliute, who is reportedly 17 years old and a student at Carlisle College in the UK, became an internet sensation after her beach photos were compared to Aaryan's Goa pictures. The similarities in their backgrounds, beach loungers, and towels fueled speculation that they were on vacation together. She is said to have Lithuanian heritage with familial ties to Greece.