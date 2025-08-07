Next Article
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teaser out! Watch here
Sony just gave us a first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a quick 22-second teaser.
Tom Holland swings in wearing a fresh suit—think bigger chest logo, brighter colors, and comic-style webbing.
Holland kicks things off with, "Are we ready?"
The movie lands in theaters July 31, 2026.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film started shooting this August in Glasgow, Scotland (with Glasgow filling in for NYC).
Zendaya returns as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. There are new faces too: Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher, plus Mark Ruffalo and Michael Mando join the cast.
This is Spidey's fourth MCU solo movie and part of Marvel's Phase Six—picking up Peter Parker's story after No Way Home.