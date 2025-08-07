'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teaser out! Watch here

Cast and crew of the film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film started shooting this August in Glasgow, Scotland (with Glasgow filling in for NYC).

Zendaya returns as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. There are new faces too: Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher, plus Mark Ruffalo and Michael Mando join the cast.

This is Spidey's fourth MCU solo movie and part of Marvel's Phase Six—picking up Peter Parker's story after No Way Home.