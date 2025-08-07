TIFF 2025: Anurag Kashyap, Jitank Singh Gurjar to premiere titles
TIFF is turning 50 this year, and it's bringing some big Indian talent to the party.
Anurag Kashyap's "Bandar" and Jitank Singh Gurjar's "In Search Of The Sky" will both have their world premieres at the festival.
While Kashyap usually takes his films to Cannes, he's switching things up this time.
Meanwhile, Gurjar's film stands out as the only Indian pick in TIFF's main lineup of 55 international titles.
'In Search of the Sky' is Braj language film
"In Search Of The Sky," Gurjar's first feature after his short "Basaan," is a Braj language story that takes a thoughtful look at how society views people with mental challenges.
It shares space in TIFF's centerpiece program with global names like Richard Linklater and Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, highlighting just how diverse this year's festival is.
As for "Bandar," it stars Bobby Deol (fresh off his dark turn in "Animal") and Sanya Malhotra, promising something different from Kashyap—and showing just how competitive film festivals have become for top premieres.