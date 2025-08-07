TIFF 2025: Anurag Kashyap, Jitank Singh Gurjar to premiere titles

'In Search of the Sky' is Braj language film

"In Search Of The Sky," Gurjar's first feature after his short "Basaan," is a Braj language story that takes a thoughtful look at how society views people with mental challenges.

It shares space in TIFF's centerpiece program with global names like Richard Linklater and Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, highlighting just how diverse this year's festival is.

As for "Bandar," it stars Bobby Deol (fresh off his dark turn in "Animal") and Sanya Malhotra, promising something different from Kashyap—and showing just how competitive film festivals have become for top premieres.