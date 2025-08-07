'Wicked 2':  Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's new character posters revealed

The creators of Wicked: Part Two - For Good have unveiled new character posters featuring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The posters offer a fresh look at their extravagant costumes for the second part of the film. The release comes just three months ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical premiere on November 21.

Poster details 'Elphaba' and 'Glinda' in new posters The first poster features Erivo as Elphaba, standing on a rocky cliff with a green-lit sky in the background. The second poster shows Grande as Glinda in soft colors and shimmering allure. She is seen wearing a pink-and-green layered dress, matching gloves, and an ornate headdress while standing on a pink rug.

Plot preview What happens to Elphaba in 'Wicked' sequel? The story of Wicked: Part Two - For Good picks up with Elphaba and Glinda estranged, dealing with the repercussions of their life-altering decisions. Elphaba, now hated as The Wicked Witch of the West, is in hiding in the Ozian forest. She continues to fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced animals while trying to expose The Wizard's (Jeff Goldblum) true nature.

