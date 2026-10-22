Chris Pratt confirms Star-Lord's return to the MCU
What's the story
Chris Pratt, who has played the iconic superhero Star-Lord in six movies, recently confirmed that his character will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Speaking on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, he said that both "ongoing conversations" and "hard action" have been taken to ensure this. However, he did not reveal when exactly Star-Lord would make a comeback.
Character comeback
'Not at liberty to say when that's going to be...'
Pratt said, "I have a great relationship with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [Louis D'Esposito], and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise."
"So yeah, you'll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I'm not at liberty to say when that's going to be, but he's not going anywhere."
Character development
Pratt had pitched an idea for Star-Lord's return
In a previous interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt had revealed that he pitched an idea to Marvel for Star-Lord's return.
He said, "I'm happy to do anything they want me to do and will."
"And also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it's f*cking great."
"I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling."
Character history
'Guardians of the Galaxy' is Star-Lord's home franchise
Pratt's Star-Lord has been a part of several MCU films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
The last film in this list had promised, via the credits scene text, that Star-Lord would return to the franchise.
Meanwhile, the next MCU film is Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on December 18.