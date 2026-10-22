Chris Pratt confirms Star-Lord's return to the MCU

In a previous interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt had revealed that he pitched an idea to Marvel for Star-Lord's return.

He said, "I'm happy to do anything they want me to do and will."

"And also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it's f*cking great."

"I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling."