OTT: When, where to watch Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day'
What's the story
The acclaimed science-fiction film Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, will make its digital premiere on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 12, 2026. The announcement was made by the streaming platform, which also revealed that the film will be available with Hindi dubbing. Notably, the movie has been available for rent on Prime Video since July 21, 2026.
Film synopsis
'Disclosure Day': Plot and ensemble cast
The film stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor in the lead roles.
It follows a weather news reporter and a cybersecurity expert on a mission to reveal the truth behind a secret government project that has been hiding aliens' existence on Earth.
The movie also features Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell, Elizabeth Marvel, Jeremy Shamos, Colman Domingo, Gabby Beans, and Brandon Wilson.
Creative collaboration
Spielberg and David Koepp's successful collaboration
Disclosure Day marks another successful collaboration between Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp.
The duo has previously worked together on films like Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Disclosure Day was produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger and Spielberg.
Film success
Box office collection and critical reception
Disclosure Day was released in theaters on June 12, 2026, and reportedly earned around $240 million worldwide.
Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film has been praised for its engaging storyline and strong performances by the cast.
It features cinematography by Janusz Kamiński and music by John Williams.