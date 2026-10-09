Steven Spielberg's next to be about New York's infamous mobster?
What's the story
Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg is reportedly working on a movie about the infamous New York mobster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano. Page Six reported that the Gambino underboss' story is one of the most notorious in modern mob history, having turned state's witness against his boss John Gotti in 1992. However, this chapter of mafia history has never been explored in Hollywood until now.
Confirmation
Spielberg and Nick Pileggi's collaboration
Spielberg's renowned production company, Amblin, has confirmed that the film is indeed in development. However, it hasn't yet gone into production.
The script for the movie has reportedly been written by Nick Pileggi, who is known for his work on mob classics such as Goodfellas, Casino, and The Irishman.
Ed Burns, director of Brothers McMullen and an actor in Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, is rumored to be in talks to direct the film.
Mob history
The turning point in mob history
Gravano's decision to testify against Gotti after hearing secret wiretaps where Gotti seemed to blame him for multiple murders was a significant turning point in mob history.
His testimony helped convict the "Teflon Don" of murder and racketeering in April 1992.
Despite his cooperation with the government, Gravano was sentenced to five years in prison in 1994 for his role in 19 mob-related murders.
Life after mob
Gravano's life after the mob, and its depiction in media
After serving his sentence, Gravano was placed in the Witness Protection Program and moved to Arizona.
However, he was arrested again in 2000 for his role in an ecstasy trafficking ring.
He served 17 and a half years of a 20-year sentence before being released early for good behavior.
His life has been depicted in minor productions such as the 1998 TV movie Witness To The Mob and HBO's Gotti (2018), starring William Forsythe as the underboss.