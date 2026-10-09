Steven Spielberg's next to be about New York's infamous mobster?

Spielberg's renowned production company, Amblin, has confirmed that the film is indeed in development. However, it hasn't yet gone into production.

The script for the movie has reportedly been written by Nick Pileggi, who is known for his work on mob classics such as Goodfellas, Casino, and The Irishman.

Ed Burns, director of Brothers McMullen and an actor in Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, is rumored to be in talks to direct the film.