Stewart stepped backstage for oxygen at Utah show, finished seated
Entertainment
Rod Stewart, the 81-year-old rock icon, had a rough moment on stage during his June 19 show in Utah. He looked unwell and had to step backstage for oxygen.
Still, he made light of the situation and finished the concert sitting in a chair, showing fans he was not ready to quit just yet.
Stewart cancels shows, fans frustrated
Stewart's recent health issues have led to several canceled and postponed shows this month, including parts of his Las Vegas residency.
He has been dealing with flu symptoms, respiratory infection, and laryngitis.
Despite all this, his "One Last Time Tour" is set to continue until August 15, but some fans were frustrated when he attended a Scotland World Cup game right after announcing cancelations.