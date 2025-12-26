'Stranger Things 5': Jamie Campbell Bower shares what inspired Vecna's creepy vibe Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor behind Vecna in Stranger Things, just opened up about how he shaped the show's big villain.

He said he drew from Dracula and gothic vampire looks, and added, "I used The Shining, so the Kubrick-ian stare was obviously something I was very eager to utilize, even in season four."