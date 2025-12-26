'Stranger Things 5': Jamie Campbell Bower shares what inspired Vecna's creepy vibe
Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor behind Vecna in Stranger Things, just opened up about how he shaped the show's big villain.
He said he drew from Dracula and gothic vampire looks, and added, "I used The Shining, so the Kubrick-ian stare was obviously something I was very eager to utilize, even in season four."
What makes Vecna tick?
Bower plays Henry Creel—aka Vecna—a character driven by deep resentment after a traumatic childhood.
To capture this darkness, Bower reflected on Vecna's connection to his old home and considered what it meant for the character to recreate it.
He even practiced scenes on set to get every movement right for Season 5's intense moments.
Fresh influences for Season 5
For the new season, Bower found inspiration in movies like Alone (2020), Van Johnson's role in The Pied Piper of Hamelin (1957), and even Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers's Neighborhood.
He also mentioned that the eerie score from A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood helped shape the mood for Vecna this time around.