The epic '80s adventure spirit behind 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things is everything an '80s kid's childhood adventure would have been. It pulls you into its world of mystery and nostalgia. The show is a beautiful reflection of the imagination, friendship, and exploration of the era. It shows how kids back then spent time outdoors, relied on each other, and explored their small town with curiosity. Here's what Stranger Things tells us about '80s kids' adventurous spirit.

#1 The role of friendship in adventure In Stranger Things, friendship is at the heart of every adventure. The gang knows they can count on each other to crack mysteries and deal with monsters. Just like in the 1980s, when kids would create a tight-knit group to explore their streets. These friends were the ones they could trust and share experiences with, giving them the confidence to go on adventures.

#2 Exploring without technology The lack of modern technology in Stranger Things highlights how '80s kids discovered their surroundings without digital distractions. They relied on maps, compasses, and walkie-talkies instead of smartphones or GPS devices. This dependence on rudimentary tools fostered problem-solving skills and creativity as they trekked through unknown terrains.

#3 Biking as a means of exploration Bicycles are an integral part of Stranger Things, representing freedom and independence to the young characters. Back in the 1980s, bikes were a must-have for kids looking to explore beyond the neighborhood. They offered an opportunity to travel fast from one place to another, while instilling a sense of independence in young adventurers.