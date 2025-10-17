'Stranger Things' to return in November

Fan-favorite character returns in 'Stranger Things 5.' Well...sort of

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 17, 2025

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will witness the return of Barb, or at least her body, reported TIME. The character, played by Shannon Purser, was first introduced in season one and was a victim of the Upside Down. Despite her minor role, Barb became a viral sensation among fans who cried for "Justice for Barb" after she was taken into the Upside Down and never returned. The finale season might finally give her the due she deserves.