Fan-favorite character returns in 'Stranger Things 5.' Well...sort of
What's the story
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will witness the return of Barb, or at least her body, reported TIME. The character, played by Shannon Purser, was first introduced in season one and was a victim of the Upside Down. Despite her minor role, Barb became a viral sensation among fans who cried for "Justice for Barb" after she was taken into the Upside Down and never returned. The finale season might finally give her the due she deserves.
Character's demise
How Barb became a viral sensation
Barb was killed in the first season of Stranger Things, a fate that left fans demanding answers. Ross Duffer, one of the show's creators, told TIME: "The one note that we consistently got back was, 'What about Barb?' And we're like, 'It's a show about Will (because Will returned from Upside Down, alive).'" His brother Matt added that Netflix kept asking about it, and they were right.
Character resurrection
Barb's body might appear during gang's exploration of Upside Down
Barb's body has been referenced several times since her death, including in Season 4, where it appeared in Vecna's hallucination. The character will be returning in the upcoming fifth season, with her body covered in "inky-black vines" and "half buried in the ground," as spotted by the portal during its set visit. She'll likely get a last hurrah from the protagonists' gang, especially her bestie, Nancy. We'll see exactly how this plays out when Stranger Things returns on November 26.