Next Article
Subhash Ghai signs ₹2.24 crore office lease in Andheri West
Bollywood director Subhash Ghai just signed a five-year lease for a huge 7,500 sq. ft. commercial space in Andheri West, Mumbai.
He'll start off paying ₹3.38 lakh a month in rent, which will rise to ₹4.11 lakh by year five—bringing the total cost to about ₹2.24 crore.
Ghai and his wife are bullish on Mumbai's real estate
This isn't Ghai's first splash in Mumbai's property scene—earlier this year, he and his wife Mukta bought a ₹24 crore apartment in Bandra West.
The new office deal included a security deposit of nearly ₹25 lakh and shows the couple is doubling down on their investments in the city's buzzing real estate market.