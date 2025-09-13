Next Article
Sudeepa joins Sanjay Dutt-Shilpa Shetty's 'KD: The Devil'
Kichcha Sudeepa is now part of the star-studded action drama KD: The Devil, joining big names like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Dhruva Sarja.
Directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions, the film also features V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.
Sudeepa's role and new release date
Sudeepa's entry is anticipated to give the film a stronger pan-India vibe—especially since he's coming off a successful run with Max and has more projects lined up.
His role in this 1970s underworld story is still under wraps but already creating buzz.
Originally set for September 2025, the movie's new release date is yet to be announced—so there's a bit more time to get excited.