Theo James, Hoyeon starrer 'The Hole' gets theatrical release date
What's the story
The upcoming thriller The Hole, directed by Kim Jee-woon, will hit theaters in 2027. Amazon MGM Studios's specialty movie label, Orion Pictures, is set to release The Hole theatrically on June 25, 2027, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Theo James, Hoyeon, Yeom Hye-ran, and Christian Slater round out the movie's cast. The Hole is produced by Anthology Studios, K. Period Media, and Esmail Corp, with financing and executive production from Department M and Medan.
Film insights
Here's everything to know about 'The Hole'
The Hole follows Owen (James), an American professor in South Korea, who is left to cope with his wife's death in a car accident.
His Korean mother-in-law steps in to take care of him, but soon discovers hidden truths about his marriage and past.
The thriller unfolds in Seoul and Berkeley, California.
Christopher Chen wrote the screenplay based on Hye-young Pyun's 2016 best-selling Korean novel of the same name.
Cast insights
Cast's recent projects
James also stars in the Guy Ritchie-created Netflix series The Gentlemen, which will return for its third season.
Hoyeon recently starred in the film Hope and appeared on the series Disclaimer.
Yeom was seen in No Other Choice and is also known for her roles in The Glory and The Uncanny Counter.
Slater has appeared in films like If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and Blink Twice, among others.