Theo James, Hoyeon starrer 'The Hole' gets theatrical release date

The Hole follows Owen (James), an American professor in South Korea, who is left to cope with his wife's death in a car accident.

His Korean mother-in-law steps in to take care of him, but soon discovers hidden truths about his marriage and past.

The thriller unfolds in Seoul and Berkeley, California.

Christopher Chen wrote the screenplay based on Hye-young Pyun's 2016 best-selling Korean novel of the same name.