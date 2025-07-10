Next Article
Suniel Shetty reprises role in 'Hunter' Season 2, Jackie Shroff added to cast
Get ready—Suniel Shetty returns as ACP Vikram Sinha in Hunter's second season on Amazon MX Player.
This time, he's up against a mysterious new villain while dealing with his own complicated past, promising more drama and action.
Jackie Shroff is the new villain
Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff steps in as The Salesman, a layered antagonist who brings fresh conflict to the story.
Fans can look forward to seeing Shetty and Shroff face off, adding extra intensity to the series.
'Hunter' season 2 drops this July
Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, Hunter Season 2 drops for free this July on Amazon MX Player.
Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht also join the cast, making this season one to watch.