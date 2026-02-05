Sunny Deol 'Gabru' release date pushed

Sunny Deol's 'Gabru' postponed

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:50 pm Feb 05, 202603:50 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated film Gabru, starring Sunny Deol, has been pushed from its scheduled release on March 13, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision was made by the makers, who are now considering a new date for the film's premiere. An insider told the outlet, "The makers are considering a few options and are expected to lock a date soon." "Once done, they'll make an official announcement."