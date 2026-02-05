Sunny Deol 'Gabru' release date pushed
The much-anticipated film Gabru, starring Sunny Deol, has been pushed from its scheduled release on March 13, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision was made by the makers, who are now considering a new date for the film's premiere. An insider told the outlet, "The makers are considering a few options and are expected to lock a date soon." "Once done, they'll make an official announcement."
The decision to delay is believed to be influenced by the upcoming holy month of Ramzan, which could affect audience attendance. Additionally, two major films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic, are set for a March 19 clash. Meanwhile, Gabru is directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana.
Salman Khan is set to make a cameo in 'Gabru'
A source earlier told the portal that Salman Khan was approached for an extended cameo in Gabru, which he reportedly filmed over a year ago. The source added that Khan's role is "all heart." "It is adorable and highly entertaining. He has three scenes in total, making it an extended special appearance."