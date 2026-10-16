Supreme Court stays Bhopal trial in Twisha Sharma death case

Sharma's father has requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial from Bhopal to Delhi.

He cited concerns over an unfair trial in Madhya Pradesh due to Singh's strong influence in the state.

Notably, Giribala is a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh court, and Sharma's husband is a lawyer.

The case had reached the stage of arguments on framing charges by October 10, but the Supreme Court stayed it on Friday.