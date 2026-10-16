Supreme Court stays Bhopal trial in Twisha Sharma death case
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has stayed the trial in the unnatural death case of former model and actor Twisha Sharma. The decision comes after her father, Navnidhi Sharma, filed a plea seeking to shift the ongoing trial from Bhopal to Delhi. He has expressed concerns about a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh.
Legal proceedings
Notice issued to CBI, Sharma's husband Samarth Singh
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.
The case is currently pending before a District and Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.
Transfer request
Why is Sharma's father seeking transfer of trial?
Sharma's father has requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial from Bhopal to Delhi.
He cited concerns over an unfair trial in Madhya Pradesh due to Singh's strong influence in the state.
Notably, Giribala is a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh court, and Sharma's husband is a lawyer.
The case had reached the stage of arguments on framing charges by October 10, but the Supreme Court stayed it on Friday.
Investigation transfer
Supreme Court took cognizance of Sharma's death in May
The Supreme Court had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of Sharma's death in May 2026 amid concerns over the fairness of the investigation, after which the CBI took over the probe.
An FIR was registered against Singh and Giribala under Sections 80(2) (dowry death), 85 (cruelty by husband or his relatives), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act were also invoked.
Charge modification
CBI drops dowry-death charge against Giribala
The CBI has now dropped the dowry-death charge against Giribala and invoked Section 108 of the BNS, which deals with abetment of suicide.
Singh, meanwhile, sought bail on grounds that the investigation was incomplete and the chargesheet was filed on the 87th day.
A Bhopal court rejected his plea on October 6.