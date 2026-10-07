Check-bounce case: Rajpal Yadav gets another ultimatum to pay ₹2cr
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India ordered actor Rajpal Yadav on Wednesday to deposit ₹2 crore by October 13 in a check-bounce case. The court said it would consider his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order after the payment is made. Yadav was present in court during the hearing and submitted a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana heard the case.
Payment details
Court warns of enhancing sentence if directions not followed
The remaining ₹85 lakh will be paid by October 13 through the potential buyer of Yadav's ancestral property, who was also present in court.
The bench, however, took a strict view of Yadav's conduct and warned that his three-month sentence could be enhanced to two years if the court's directions were not followed.
The court also said repeated extensions had been granted only to ensure that the complainant received the money.
Financial difficulties
Yadav spoke about financial difficulties after film 'Ata Pata Laapata'
During a rather casual exchange after the order, Yadav spoke about the financial difficulties he faced following his film Ata Pata Laapata. He said the film resulted in losses and that the producers also suffered.
"Ata Pata Laapata mein mera ₹17 crore dooba," he said.
Chief Justice of India Kant then made a light-hearted remark about the title of the film. "Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab."
Legal proceedings
Case stems from loan extended to Yadav
Yadav has sought the cancelation of the Delhi High Court order that slapped a three-month sentence for failing to deposit ₹5 crore with the Court Registry despite repeated orders.
He was convicted in seven check-bounce cases.
The case stems from an alleged loan extended to Yadav by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 in connection with Ata Pata Laapata.
Seven repayment checks of ₹1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonored. Yadav is now challenging the HC order in the Apex Court.