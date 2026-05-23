Suriya hints 'Karuppu' sequel and credits Balaji and team

The film, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has pulled in ₹149.25 crore gross across India as of May 23. With 3,727 shows showing it nationwide, Karuppu added another ₹7.11 crore just on day nine, pretty impressive for a local blockbuster.

Suriya recalls quick signing, late song

Suriya shared that he decided to join Karuppu in just 30-45 minutes two years ago.

He also revealed that a key song was added five months after editing wrapped up to boost the movie's emotional punch, showing how committed the team was to making it special.