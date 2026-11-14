Suriya thanks Tovino Thomas for 'Scene' cameo
What's the story
Suriya has expressed his gratitude to Tovino Thomas for agreeing to do the film Scene. The crime comedy thriller, Suriya's third release this year, features him as DSP Inbaaraj, who gets embroiled in an investigation. Thomas plays a quirky and menacing perfume serial killer named Victor. Jithu Madhavan has directed the movie.
Tribute
'Dear Tovino, I can't thank you enough...': Suriya
As Scene enters its second weekend in theaters, the makers have released a promo of Thomas's character.
Suriya took to social media to share the promo and thanked Thomas for his contribution.
He wrote, "Dear @ttovino, I can't thank you enough for being our Victor." "The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express."
Acknowledgment
More on the film and its team
Suriya further added, "And to all my wonderful co-actors, technicians and creative minds from the Malayalam film industry, thank you for being with us on #Scene." "It's our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema!"
Most of the cast and crew of Scene are from the Malayalam film industry.
The film marks the director's first venture into Tamil cinema after two Malayalam projects, Romanchan and Aavesham.
Twitter Post
Here's Suriya's X post
Dear @ttovino , I can’t thank you enough for being our Victor. The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express. ❤️— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 14, 2026
And to all my wonderful co actors, technicians and creative minds from the Malayalam film industry, thank you for being… pic.twitter.com/85pzYhGCbp
Film details
Film's box office performance
Scene follows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer with deteriorating eyesight who is determined to solve a series of murders.
The film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide within its first week.
Meanwhile, Suriya also recently thanked fans for their support, saying, "The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team."
The movie also stars Naslen, Nazriya Nazim, and Anandaraj.