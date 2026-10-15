Swank, 52, announces 3rd pregnancy on Instagram, due December 2026
Entertainment
Hilary Swank just announced she's pregnant with her third child at 52!
The "Million Dollar Baby" actress shared the news on Instagram with a fun video featuring her husband Philip Schneider and their three-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm.
She's due in December 2026.
Swank's neon glow reveal delights fans
Swank's announcement was anything but ordinary: she danced with her family in black outfits and neon glow sticks, even outlining a glowing "baby" on her stomach.
Captioned "A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December. ," the playful reveal had fans cheering her on.
Many were amazed by her energy and called it "Best news of the day, week, month and year!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! ".