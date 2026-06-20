Swift invites Lively to wedding amid 'It Ends With Us'

Lively's 'dragons' remark strains friendships

Their fallout started when Lively called Swift one of her "dragons" in unsealed court documents, which put a strain on both their friendship and other connections, like with Keleigh Teller.

Even though Lively has picked out a dress, she's still unsure about attending and weighing how it might look publicly.

Meanwhile, the guest list is stacked: expect stars like Zoe Kravitz and Ed Sheeran if you're keeping tabs.