Sydney Sweeney is considering converting to Judaism for Scooter Braun
What's the story
The Housemaid star Sydney Sweeney and celebrity manager Scooter Braun are reportedly considering starting a family together. This has led to Sweeney's serious contemplation of converting to Judaism, which is important for Braun. A source told Page Six that "the couple is discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject."
Conversion process
Sweeney has met 2 rabbis
According to the outlet, Sweeney has already met with two rabbis as part of her potential conversion process.
The conversion can take anywhere from one to four years and involves extensive study under a sponsoring rabbi.
The report also mentioned that Braun views Sweeney as "the modern Marilyn Monroe," referring to Monroe, who converted to Judaism after marrying playwright Arthur Miller.
Relationship progress
Braun is 'trying very hard to marry' Sweeney
Braun is reportedly very committed to Sweeney, with sources saying he is "trying very hard to marry her."
He has been following her and even chartering private planes for her.
On September 12, he posted a tribute for Sweeney's birthday, calling her "the person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived."
Couple's outings
They attended Rosh Hashanah services together
Sweeney and Braun were also spotted attending Rosh Hashanah services, a Jewish festival, together at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The synagogue is known for its high-profile congregants, including Mayim Bialik and financiers Steven Tananbaum, Mark Shenkman, Cliff Asness, and Andrew Milgram.
They were seen sitting at the back of the temple during the service.