Scooter Braun 'trying very hard to marry' Sydney Sweeney: Report

Sweeney and Braun were recently seen attending Rosh Hashanah services together at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut.

A witness told Page Six that they sat in the back of the synagogue, which is known to be frequented by high-profile financiers.

The mogul also paid tribute to Sweeney on her 29th birthday on September 12, calling her "the person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived."