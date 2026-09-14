Scooter Braun 'trying very hard to marry' Sydney Sweeney: Report
What's the story
Celebrity manager and music executive Scooter Braun (45) is reportedly planning to propose to actor Sydney Sweeney (29) soon. A source told Page Six that he considers her "the modern Marilyn Monroe" and is "trying very hard to marry her." The insider added, "He is following her and chartering private planes. He's going to stay focused on her until she marries him."
Public outings
They were seen attending Rosh Hashanah services together
Sweeney and Braun were recently seen attending Rosh Hashanah services together at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut.
A witness told Page Six that they sat in the back of the synagogue, which is known to be frequented by high-profile financiers.
The mogul also paid tribute to Sweeney on her 29th birthday on September 12, calling her "the person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived."
Career influence
Braun is heavily involved in Sweeney's career
In addition to their romantic relationship, Braun is also reportedly heavily involved in Sweeney's career.
The pair was spotted kissing on a gondola in Italy during the Venice Film Festival last weekend.
Although Sweeney didn't have a film at the festival, they were seen together nonetheless.
They first met in Venice last year at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.
Career support
Braun helped Sweeney secure her new manager
Braun has reportedly played a key role in helping Sweeney secure her new manager.
Puck reported that he arranged a dinner between Sweeney and CAA's Kevin Huvane, which led to her signing with him over other competitors.
This move was seen as a strategic career advancement for the actor.
Relationship history
Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen
Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children: Jagger Joseph, 11, Levi Magnus, 9, and Hart Violet, 7. The couple separated in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022.
Meanwhile, Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino, but they broke up in January 2025.
Recently, the Euphoria star has been in the news for her controversial Novig ad where she went nude.