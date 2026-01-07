'The Housemaid': Sydney Sweeney's hit thriller gets a sequel 

Lionsgate has confirmed a sequel to its hit thriller The Housemaid, titled The Housemaid's Secret. The original film, starring Sydney Sweeney, has reportedly earned an impressive $133 million worldwide in just two-and-a-half weeks since its release on December 19. This makes it one of the most successful thrillers of late 2025-early 2026.

Sequel insights 'The Housemaid' plot and cast details revealed The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman with a troubled past who becomes a live-in housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Skelnar). As she uncovers secrets and danger within their household, Michele Morrone plays Enzo, the Winchesters's groundskeeper and Millie's ally. Elizabeth Perkins also stars in the R-rated thriller, which has grossed $75.7 million in North America against its $35 million budget.

Studio statement Lionsgate's excitement over 'The Housemaid's Secret' Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate's motion picture group chair, expressed his excitement over the sequel announcement. He said, "It's clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly, and audibly, to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid." "We are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie's story to life on-screen in collaboration with our outstanding creative partners Carly, Alex, and Sydney."

Sequel details 'The Housemaid's Secret' production and creative team announced The sequel will see Sweeney, director Paul Feig, and Morrone returning to their roles. Feig will once again direct the film with Rebecca Sonnenshine adapting Freida McFadden's second novel in her bestselling trilogy. Both Sweeney and McFadden are also set to serve as executive producers alongside Hidden Pictures's Carly Elter and Alex Young. The adaptation is expected to begin production later in 2026.