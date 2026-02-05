SZA to perform at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party

SZA will perform at Fanatics's Super Bowl 2026 bash

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:25 pm Feb 05, 2026

SZA, the Grammy-winning artist, will be taking the stage at Fanatics's Super Bowl 2026 party. The news comes just days after she bagged a Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on Luther. Cher presented the Grammy Award to SZA and Lamar. Interestingly, she initially announced the winner as Luther Vandross, the late R&B star who won eight Grammys during his career. Other performers at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash will include Nelly and Ashanti, as well as Cardi B.