SZA to perform at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party
What's the story
SZA, the Grammy-winning artist, will be taking the stage at Fanatics's Super Bowl 2026 party. The news comes just days after she bagged a Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on Luther. Cher presented the Grammy Award to SZA and Lamar. Interestingly, she initially announced the winner as Luther Vandross, the late R&B star who won eight Grammys during his career. Other performers at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash will include Nelly and Ashanti, as well as Cardi B.
Performance speculation
Cardi B will also take the stage
Cardi B is expected to perform at the Super Bowl party, just days after she was spotted supporting her boyfriend, Buffalo Bills player Stefon Diggs, at the AFC Championship Game. The buzz suggests that Patriots owner Robert Kraft may join Cardi on stage during her performance.
Event legacy
Past performers and VIP guests
The Fanatics party has a history of featuring big names like Travis Scott, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, A$AP Ferg, Lil Baby, and more. Past VIP guests have included Hollywood stars such as Kevin Costner and Kim Kardashian. Sports icons like Shaquille O'Neal and Serena Williams have also graced the event with their presence.