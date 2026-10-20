Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh dies at 37
What's the story
Tamil cinema is mourning the loss of actor Karthik Sabesh, who passed away at the young age of 37 on Tuesday. Reportedly, he breathed his last due to health complications. His death comes just three days after his uncle, renowned music composer Deva, died on October 17. The family also saw another loss last year when Karthik's father, music composer MC Sabesan, passed away after a prolonged illness.
Career highlights
Karthik's work in films
Karthik, who appeared in supporting roles in several Tamil films, was part of a family that has contributed significantly to the film industry.
He acted in movies such as Dham, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Burma, Kadhal Solla Vandhen, and Kulir 100°.
His uncle Deva was one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated music composers.
Musical impact
Deva's decades-long career as a music composer
Deva (75), fondly known as Thenisai Thendral, was a major force in Tamil cinema's music scene. He popularized Chennai's gaana music and made it mainstream when composers like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman were ruling the industry.
Over his decades-long career, he composed for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. His famous albums include Baashha, Annamalai, and Aasai.
Family tragedy
Deva suffered cardiac arrest; attempts to revive him failed
Deva's sudden death came as a shock to the industry.
He was reportedly brought to Surya Hospital in Chennai without a pulse after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Despite doctors' attempts to revive him with chest compressions and other emergency treatments for about one to one-and-a-half hours, they were unable to save him.
Music runs in the family; Deva's son Srikanth Deva is also a composer, while his brothers Sabesh and Murali are known as the music director duo Sabesh-Murali.