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Home / News / Entertainment News / Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh dies at 37
Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh dies at 37
He was suffering from medical complications

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh dies at 37

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 20, 2026
01:00 pm
What's the story

Tamil cinema is mourning the loss of actor Karthik Sabesh, who passed away at the young age of 37 on Tuesday. Reportedly, he breathed his last due to health complications. His death comes just three days after his uncle, renowned music composer Deva, died on October 17. The family also saw another loss last year when Karthik's father, music composer MC Sabesan, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Career highlights

Karthik's work in films

Karthik, who appeared in supporting roles in several Tamil films, was part of a family that has contributed significantly to the film industry.

He acted in movies such as Dham, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Burma, Kadhal Solla Vandhen, and Kulir 100°.

His uncle Deva was one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated music composers.

Musical impact

Deva's decades-long career as a music composer

Deva (75), fondly known as Thenisai Thendral, was a major force in Tamil cinema's music scene. He popularized Chennai's gaana music and made it mainstream when composers like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman were ruling the industry.

Over his decades-long career, he composed for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. His famous albums include Baashha, Annamalai, and Aasai.

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Family tragedy

Deva suffered cardiac arrest; attempts to revive him failed

Deva's sudden death came as a shock to the industry.

He was reportedly brought to Surya Hospital in Chennai without a pulse after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Despite doctors' attempts to revive him with chest compressions and other emergency treatments for about one to one-and-a-half hours, they were unable to save him.

Music runs in the family; Deva's son Srikanth Deva is also a composer, while his brothers Sabesh and Murali are known as the music director duo Sabesh-Murali.

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