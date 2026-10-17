Veteran Tamil composer-singer Deva dies at 75
What's the story
Veteran Tamil music composer and singer, Deva (real name: Devanesan Chokkalingam), passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Chennai. He was 75. He died after suffering a heart attack, reported Hindustan Times. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in T Nagar, Chennai, for the public to pay their last respects.
Career highlights
Deva's career spanned nearly 4 decades
Born in November 1950, Deva was known for bringing the folk music genre of gaana into the mainstream.
His career spanned nearly four decades, during which he composed songs and background scores for over 400 films in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.
He also composed the famous theme for Superstar Rajinikanth's title card that appears in all his films.
Beginnings
His early career and training
Deva's film industry journey began with a few early projects, after which he briefly left cinema.
During this time, he worked with Doordarshan Podhigai and composed songs for Vayalum Vaazhvum.
He learned piano under Dhanraj Master (who also trained legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja) and Indian classical music on the harmonium under JB Krishna.
In the 1980s, he also composed several successful devotional albums.
Family influence
Brothers Sabesh and Murali instrumental in introducing him to industry
Deva's brothers, Sabesh and Murali, who served as instrumentalists with Ilaiyaraaja and other music directors, were pivotal in introducing him to the film industry.
He often credited their support as vital to his success.
His full-fledged debut as a composer in Tamil cinema came with Mattukkara Mannaru in 1986.
His first major star-studded project was Manasukketha Maharasa (1989), followed by Vaigasi Poranthachu and Namma Ooru Poovatha.
Lasting impact
His best-known soundtracks and collaborations
Deva's contribution to Tamil cinema and music remains paramount.
His best-known soundtracks include Annamalai, Amrutha Varshini, Baashha, Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Nerrukku Ner, Ninaithen Vandhai, and Priyamudan, among others.
He also composed music for over 15 films featuring superstar Vijay.
May he rest in peace.