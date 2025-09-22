Next Article
Tamil Nadu political party wants to join Vijay's rally case
Entertainment
Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK), led by M.L. Ravi, has asked the Madras High Court to let them join actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in challenging police rules on their campaign rallies.
These rules—like shorter speech times and smaller crowds—are being called out by DMSK as unfairly targeting TVK.
DMSK's take on the issue
DMSK says these restrictions aren't just about one party—they make it harder for smaller or newer voices to be heard in politics.
The outcome of the court case could shape how much power police have over political events and whether all parties get a fair shot during elections.