SC rejects Jacqueline's plea to drop ₹200cr money laundering case
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has refused to intervene in a Delhi High Court order that dismissed actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Fernandez, on Monday, "We will not interfere at this stage."
Legal proceedings
Approach court later at an appropriate stage: Judges
Fernandez had challenged the high court's July 3 order that dismissed her petition to quash the ECIR in this money laundering case. The actor is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar and had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning multiple times earlier. While the apex court didn't provide relief to the actor today, it did grant her the option to approach the court at an appropriate stage of the proceedings.
Case details
Chandrasekhar and his wife are facing proceedings in ED's case
Delhi Police has booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former Ranbaxy promoters, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore. Meanwhile, several separate investigations against him in the country are currently on. Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The alleged conman continues to pen love letters and make controversial statements about Fernandez from jail.