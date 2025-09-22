SC rejects Jacqueline's plea to drop ₹200cr money laundering case  

Legal proceedings

Approach court later at an appropriate stage: Judges

Fernandez had challenged the high court's July 3 order that dismissed her petition to quash the ECIR in this money laundering case. The actor is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar and had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning multiple times earlier. While the apex court didn't provide relief to the actor today, it did grant her the option to approach the court at an appropriate stage of the proceedings.