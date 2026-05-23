Taurani assures 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' release unaffected
Producer Ramesh Taurani wants everyone to know that the music rights controversy around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai isn't going to mess with its release or promotion.
The drama started when Vashu Bhagnani claimed some songs associated with one of his films were reused without his consent.
At the trailer launch on May 23, Taurani said, "There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted."
Bhagnani accuses Dhawan of recreating tracks
Bhagnani called out director David Dhawan for recreating tracks without asking, saying it's more about ethics and emotions than money.
He also revealed a previous trailer launch was canceled due to legal issues, not technical ones as reported.
Although Bhagnani isn't blocking the movie's release, he emphasized protecting intellectual property and shared that a court has ordered a status quo on using disputed songs or materials until things are resolved.