Taurani assures 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' release unaffected Entertainment May 23, 2026

Producer Ramesh Taurani wants everyone to know that the music rights controversy around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai isn't going to mess with its release or promotion.

The drama started when Vashu Bhagnani claimed some songs associated with one of his films were reused without his consent.

At the trailer launch on May 23, Taurani said, "There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted."