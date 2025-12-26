Next Article
Taylor Swift is officially the richest female musician—here's how she did it
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just hit a major milestone: she's now the world's richest female musician, with a net worth of $2.1 billion.
What makes this even cooler? She got there through music alone—no side hustles in fashion or makeup, just pure songwriting and performing.
The secret sauce: Eras Tour and smart moves
Her record-breaking Eras Tour brought in over $2.2 billion from 149 shows, giving her personal earnings a huge boost.
On top of that, Swift made some bold business moves by re-recording her albums as "Taylor's Versions" and buying back the masters to her first six albums in 2025.
These choices helped push her music catalog value even higher, showing you can rewrite the rules—and win big—by betting on yourself.