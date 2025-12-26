Bowen Yang's 'SNL' finale episode most-watched in over a year

Bowen Yang's final episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL)﻿ has reportedly become the most-watched episode of the NBC sketch show in over a year. The comedian's swan song attracted 5.4 million viewers, just shy of Ariana Grande 's 5.6 million viewership when she hosted last year, reported Variety. Grande also hosted Saturday's episode with Cher as the musical guest, drawing the season's highest viewership. Yang's emotional farewell sketch with Grande, his Wicked co-star, was a highlight of the episode.

Departure details Yang's departure from 'SNL' surprised fans Yang, who joined SNL as a writer in 2018 and became the show's first Asian cast member in 2019, shocked fans with his Season 51 exit. Earlier, an insider told Page Six that SNL boss Lorne Michaels tried to convince Yang to stay. "But he just made up his mind, he was over it. He was not happy, you could tell."

Future plans Yang's plans post-'SNL' and reasons for departure In September, it was reported that Yang planned to leave at the start of the current season. "Bowen was telling friends that it was his time. He wanted to move on and was even planning to spend time in Japan," a source told The Post. "People on the show told him to take the summer to think it over, but it looked like he was leaving and everyone was just waiting for the announcement."

Cast cuts Yang's reaction to 'SNL' cast cuts and overcommitment Yang was reportedly upset over SNL's decision to cut cast member Heidi Gardner after eight years. This was part of a major cast shakeup in August that saw several stars, including Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim, being let go. An industry source also told Page Six that Yang was "overcommitted" with work outside of SNL, including co-hosting the hit podcast Las Culturistas and upcoming TV/film projects.