Taylor Swift inducted! Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame honors singer

Swift, who wore a stunning burgundy crystal-embellished velvet mini dress to the event, also reflected on her career.

"You know, I've been very fortunate," she said.

"I've gotten to genre-hop and travel the world and write with so many different people and in so many different ways."

"And the only reason that I've been able to have that kind of dexterity in my creative process is because of the fundamentals and the foundation that I learned here in Nashville."