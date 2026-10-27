Taylor Swift inducted! Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame honors singer
What's the story
Taylor Swift (36) was officially inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday. The event took place at Music City Center in Nashville. She said in her speech, "One thing that I did learn is that songwriters, although they possess a superhuman ability to understand and interpret the human condition and like insane levels of empathy, they are just people too...and they are people who are in a lot of ways who have raised me and guided me."
Career reflection
'I've been very fortunate...'
Swift, who wore a stunning burgundy crystal-embellished velvet mini dress to the event, also reflected on her career.
"You know, I've been very fortunate," she said.
"I've gotten to genre-hop and travel the world and write with so many different people and in so many different ways."
"And the only reason that I've been able to have that kind of dexterity in my creative process is because of the fundamentals and the foundation that I learned here in Nashville."
Heartfelt message
Swift will 'cherish' this honor forever
Swift further added, "It's not lost on me how crazy this is, and I will cherish it forever because Nashville is the place that honed and polished this thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of."
She was announced as the youngest-ever inductee into the 2026 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in August.
The Hall of Fame has inducted 254 songwriters since its inception in 1970.
Earlier achievement
Swift was also honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier
Swift was also inducted into the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class earlier this year.
This honor was shared with other music legends like Terry Britten, Walter Afanasieff, and Graham Lyle, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart.
With this induction, she became the youngest-ever woman to be honored in this category.