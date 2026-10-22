'HanuMan' actor Teja Sajja to get married in December
What's the story
Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who gained national fame with the hit film HanuMan (2024), is set to marry on December 19. The wedding festivities will reportedly take place over three days starting December 17. A source close to the actor told Variety India that the couple will get engaged on November 16 in a private ceremony. The wedding will be held in Rajasthan.
Bride's background
Who is the bride-to-be?
The bride-to-be has no connection to the film industry. A friend of the actor revealed that her family was settled in Texas, USA, until a year ago, before moving to Hyderabad.
"Sajja met the girl purely through an arranged match."
"Teja liked the girl from their first meeting. He loves the fact that she is distanced from the film industry and that he can come home to her feeling like a normal person instead of a star," said the friend.
Career highlights
Sajja's recent projects
Sajja recently appeared in Mirai (2025), a fantasy adventure film directed by Karthik Gattamneni. He played Vedha Prajapati, further establishing his foothold in the fantasy-action genre.
On TV, Sajja hosts The Traitors Telugu, a local adaptation of the global reality show.
His upcoming projects include Jai Hanuman, a sequel to HanuMan, and Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL, a sequel to his 2021 horror-action-comedy Zombie Reddy.