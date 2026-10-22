'HanuMan' actor Teja Sajja to get married in December

The bride-to-be has no connection to the film industry. A friend of the actor revealed that her family was settled in Texas, USA, until a year ago, before moving to Hyderabad.

"Sajja met the girl purely through an arranged match."

"Teja liked the girl from their first meeting. He loves the fact that she is distanced from the film industry and that he can come home to her feeling like a normal person instead of a star," said the friend.