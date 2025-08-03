Next Article
Telugu film industry workers begin 48-hour strike
Starting Monday, all Telugu film and web series shoots are on hold.
The Telugu Film Employees Federation—representing over 10,000 crew members—has stopped work, asking for a 30% wage hike and daily payments after three years of stagnant pay.
Negotiations between producers and federation have stalled
Negotiations between producers and the federation have stalled. Producers offered a 5% raise, but workers say that's not enough given rising costs in Hyderabad.
Producer C Kalyan called the strike a "pressure tactic," but admitted it's tough on daily wage earners.
With no deal yet, major projects are now at a standstill.