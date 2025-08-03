Next Article
'Landman' season 2 premiere date announced
"Landman" is back for season 2 on Paramount+ starting November 17, 2025.
The series, praised for its real take on the West Texas oil scene, sees Billy Bob Thornton return as Tommy Norris—a crisis manager balancing corporate pressure and local lives.
New episodes will roll out weekly.
New cast members and returning favorites
Demi Moore joins the cast in a key role, and Jon Hamm is likely to appear (though his character is still a mystery).
Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland are also back.
Inspired by the Boomtown podcast, season 2 promises even more intense power struggles and tough choices in the oil fields—perfect if you're into sharp political drama with real-world vibes.